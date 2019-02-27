हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saurabh Chaudhary

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary win gold in 10 m Air pistol mixed team event at ISSF World Cup 2019

The Indian pair shot a total of 483.5 points to finish on top of the podium and end the tournament with a flourish after a few results that did not go their way over the last three days.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@India_AllSports

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker on Wednesday comfortably claimed the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event of the ISSF World Cup.

The Chinese duo of Ranxin Jiang and Bowen Zhang won the silver medal with 477.7 points, while the bronze went to the Korean pair of Minjung Kim and Daehun Park (418.8) points at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Such was the dominance of the Indian duo throughout the final that the difference between gold and silver medallist at the end was an astounding 5.8 points. 

Having entered the final after equalling the qualification world record, Saurabh and Manu continued in the same vein to emerge victorious on the back of consistent performances. 

Sadly, the other shooters in the fray, Heena Sidhu and Abhishek Verma failed to clear the qualification stages. Ravi Kumar, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela and Deepak Kumar on the other hand, finished seventh and 25th respectively. 

India jointly topped the standings, with three gold medals alongside Hungary but managed to secure only one Olympic quota. 

