Ashish Kacholia Portfolio: Ace market investor picks up stake in 3 multibagger stocks

New Delhi: Indian ace investor Ashish Kacholia has picked up a fresh stake in three stocks - Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, and United Drilling Tools Ltd - during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Kacholia, famed for making investments in quality midcap and smallcap stocks, didn’t hold any stake in the three companies, in the quarter ended September 2021, according to the firms’ shareholding pattern statement.

Ashish Kacholia invests in Genesys International

Ashish Kacholia held 6,08,752 shares or a 1.95% stake in Genesys International as of December 2021, according to the latest shareholding pattern of the tech company that provides advanced mapping, survey and geospatial services.

Genesys International’s share prices hit the upper circuit on Friday, January 14, on the news of Kacholia making an investment in the company. The share jumped to 4.99% to Rs 386.25 on Friday.

Ashish Kacholia buys stake in Igarashi Motors

During the third quarter of the financial year, Kacholia has also bought a stake in Igarashi Motors. According to the company’s latest shareholding pattern, he holds a 1.27% stake or 3,99,550 shares in the company as of December 2021, Mint reported.

Ashish Kacholia picks stake in United Drillings

The third company in which Kacholia has picked up a stake in October-December 2021 quarter is United Drillings. As of December 2021, he owned a 2.58% stake or 5,24,005 equity shares in United Drillings, according to the company's latest shareholding pattern.

On the news of Kacholia picking stake in United Drillings, the company's made an impressive rally. In the last five days, the multibagger stock has jumped 14.43% to close at Rs 583.60 on Friday.

