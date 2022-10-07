Benchmark Indexes Nifty and Sensex close in red amid choppy market; Titan share up by 5.27%

Mumbai: The Indian stock market`s key indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed marginally down in a volatile session on Friday amid subdued global sentiments. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 58,191.29 points, which is 30.81 points or 0.05 per cent lower than its previous day`s close at 58,222.10 points.Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the red at 58,092.56 points and slipped to a low of 57,851.15 points. The Sensex briefly turned positive in the morning and again in the afternoon session. It touched a high of 58,269.34 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex closed in the red after two consecutive sessions of the rally. The Sensex had gained 156.63 points or 0.27 per cent on Thursday.The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 17.15 points or 0.1 per cent down at 17,314.65 points against its previous day`s close at 17,331.80 points.The Nifty had jumped by 57.50 points or 0.33 per cent on Thursday.

Mahindra & Mahindra slumped 1.37 per cent to Rs 1239.25. State Bank of India dipped 1.28 per cent to Rs 530.35. UltraTech Cement slumped 1.29 per cent to Rs 6204. Tata Consultancy Services dipped 1.28 per cent to Rs 3064.95.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy`s Laboratories and Wipro were among the major Sensex losers. Titan soared 5.27 per cent to Rs 2730.50. Power Grid Corporation jumped 1.45 per cent to Rs 209.30. IndusInd Bank rose 1.06 per cent to Rs 1213.40.The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited closed 0.44 per cent higher at Rs 2433.25. NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, L&T, HDFC, Kotak Bank and Nestle India were among the major Sensex gainers.