New Delhi: Ethos IPO GMP (grey market premium) today suggests that subscribers who received offer shares could make a slight loss on the day of listing. However, according to market analysts, Ethos Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) shares could make a positive debut on the public bourses. Ethos IPO shares will list on BSE on Monday (May 30, 2022). Investors who have received the allotment of Ethos IPO shares must now be worried about if they will be making a profit or a loss with the public listing of the company.

Ethos Limited is a Chandigarh-based luxury and premium watch retailer. The company has the largest portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India. It retails around 50 premium and luxury watch brands like Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Bvlgari, H. Moser & Cie, Rado, Longines, Baume & Mercier, Oris SA, Corum, Carl F. Bucherer, Tissot, Raymond Weil, Louis Moinet and Balmain.

Ethos IPO Listing Date

Ethos IPO shares will list on the market exchange, BSE, on May 30, 2022. The company shares will be listed on the exchange in the 'B' group of securities category in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per the latest information available on the official website of BSE. The shares will be admitted to dealings on the exchange in the same group list, the website noted.

Ethos IPO GMP Today

Ethos IPO GMP today stands at minus Rs 5, according to market observers. The latest GMP hints toward a negative listing of shares.

Ethos IPO Expected Listing Price

Ethos IPO shares are expected to list at Rs 873, with the share being allotted at the higher end of the price range at Rs 878 and the latest GMP remaining at minus Rs 5. (Rs 873 = Rs 878 - Rs 5).