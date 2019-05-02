close

Jet Airways

Jet Airways shares dive 22.5%, hit 1-year low

Investors deserted the Jet Airways counter since the start of trading in the morning, with the scrip falling sharply by 20.41 percent to Rs 122 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE.

Jet Airways shares dive 22.5%, hit 1-year low

New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways plunged 22.5 percent Thursday amid a report that bidders for Jet Airways so far appear uninterested in following up on their expressions of interest.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it tumbled 22.46 percent to hit a one-year low of Rs 118.90.

On the traded volume front, 24.26 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over two crore shares on the NSE during the morning trade.

Jet Airways ceased operations on April 17 after months of financial difficulties and multiple attempts at saving the oldest private sector airliner failed.

