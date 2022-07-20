New Delhi: With great risks come great rewards – that has been the story of the stock markets in the past few decades. One such example is Jyoti Resins And Adhesive Ltd, a share that was once traded at 36 paise is now worth more than Rs 2390. However, given the high volatility, many investors shy away from making stock investments.

Rs 1 lakh turns to Rs 65 crores

In 2004, the share price of Jyoti Resins And Adhesive Ltd was just 36 paise. However, the company's share was trading at about Rs 2,397.70 on Wednesday (July 20), providing a return of more than 6,60,000 times to investors who had invested in the stock in 2004.

So, if an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in Jyoti Resins And Adhesive Ltd at 46 paise per share in 2004, his investment would have been worth Rs 65 crore now. The share is a perfect example of how patience can help investors make big gains via stock market investments.

Rise of Jyoti Resins And Adhesives Ltd

Founded in 1993, Jyoti Resins And Adhesives Ltd is a maker of synthetic resin adhesives. In the quarter ending December 2021, the company posted a 51% year-on-year rise in revenue to 48.86 crores.

Jyoti Resins And Adhesives Ltd company manufactures a slew of wood adhesives (white glue). The company currently retails its products under the brand name of EURO 7000.

EURO 7000 was launched in 2006. According to media reports, it is the second largest selling wood adhesive brand in the country, in the retail segment. Also, in the past few years, the company has improved its financial condition, lowering the debt to almost nil while posting good profit growth. That is a major reason why the stock has been delivering fantastic returns to investors.