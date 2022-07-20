NewsBusinessMarkets
JYOTI RESINS AND ADHESIVE LTD

Multibagger Stock: 36 paisa share turns Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 65 crores in few years! Check details

Jyoti Resins And Adhesive Ltd, a share that was once traded at 36 paise is now worth more than Rs 2390. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aman Rawat|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In 2004, the share price of Jyoti Resins And Adhesive Ltd was just 36 paise.
  • The company’s share was trading at about Rs 2,397.70 on Wednesday (July 20).

Trending Photos

Multibagger Stock: 36 paisa share turns Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 65 crores in few years! Check details

New Delhi: With great risks come great rewards  – that has been the story of the stock markets in the past few decades. One such example is Jyoti Resins And Adhesive Ltd, a share that was once traded at 36 paise is now worth more than Rs 2390. However, given the high volatility, many investors shy away from making stock investments. 

Rs 1 lakh turns to Rs 65 crores 

In 2004, the share price of Jyoti Resins And Adhesive Ltd was just 36 paise. However, the company’s share was trading at about Rs 2,397.70 on Wednesday (July 20), providing a return of more than 6,60,000 times to investors who had invested in the stock in 2004. (ALSO READ: Government’s BIG decision on Work from home! Check commerce ministry’s latest notification on WFH) 

So, if an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in Jyoti Resins And Adhesive Ltd at 46 paise per share in 2004, his investment would have been worth Rs 65 crore now. The share is a perfect example of how patience can help investors make big gains via stock market investments. (ALSO READ: Rupee depreciates 4 paise to 79.96 against US dollar in early trade)

Rise of Jyoti Resins And Adhesives Ltd

Founded in 1993, Jyoti Resins And Adhesives Ltd is a maker of synthetic resin adhesives. In the quarter ending December 2021, the company posted a 51% year-on-year rise in revenue to 48.86 crores.

Jyoti Resins And Adhesives Ltd company manufactures a slew of wood adhesives (white glue). The company currently retails its products under the brand name of EURO 7000. 

EURO 7000 was launched in 2006. According to media reports, it is the second largest selling wood adhesive brand in the country, in the retail segment. Also, in the past few years, the company has improved its financial condition, lowering the debt to almost nil while posting good profit growth. That is a major reason why the stock has been delivering fantastic returns to investors. 

Jyoti Resins And Adhesive LtdJyoti Resinsmultibagger stockMultibagger

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
DNA Video
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?