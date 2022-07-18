NewsBusinessMarkets
Sensex jumps 485 points, Nifty scales to 16,175 in early trade

Market benchmark indices started with positive trade on Monday. Sensex and Nifty both advanced in early trade. International oil benchmark crude also jumped 0.72 percent. 

Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
  • Sensex advanced 485.98 points to 54,246.76
  • Nifty climbs 126 points to 16,175.20
  • Brent Crude jumped 0.72% to $101.89 per barrel

New Delhi: Market benchmark indices started the trade on a firm note on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 485.98 points amid positive trends in global equities and buying in IT shares. The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 485.98 points higher at 54,246.76. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 126 points to 16,175.20 in early trade. Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel, and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers. HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC were the laggards.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading significantly higher. The US markets had ended sharply higher on Friday. (Also Read: Swiggy-Zomato DOSTANA amidst scorching heat wins heart on internet – Watch)

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.72 percent to USD 101.89 per barrel. The BSE barometer climbed 344.63 points or 0.65 percent to settle at 53,760.78 on Friday and the Nifty advanced 110.55 points or 0.69 percent to 16,049.20. (Also Read: Bank, hospital, hotel services to be costlier from today, July 18 --Here's why)

Foreign institutional investors went into selling mode as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,649.36 crore in the capital market on Friday, as per exchange data.
 

