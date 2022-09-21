Sensex, Nifty close in red mark ahead of US Fed meeting

Mumbai: The benchmark indexes closed with the red mark on Wednesday as Sensex slipped 263 points ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outcome. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have declined around half percent to close around 59,450 points and 17,700 points respectively.

Shree Cement, Adani Ports, Induslnd Bank and Powergrid had seen major decline. While Britannia, Hinudstan Unilever and ITC were outliers as they remained in green mark.

The Sensex briefly turned positive during the intra-day trade touching the high of 58,456 points. In the morning session, the Sensex started with the red after a gain from previous day. The National Stock Exchange's larger Nifty 50 index dropped 97.90 points, or 0.55 percent, from its previous day's finish of 17,816.25 points to 17,718.35 points.