NewsBusinessMarkets
SENSEX

Sensex rallied 56.67 points to 55,454.20, Nifty climbed 22.50 points to 16,543.35 in early trade

The Sensex declined 126.78 points to 55,270.75 and Nifty fell by 36.95 points to 16,483.90. However, later markets recovered and the Sensex was trading 56.7 points higher at 55,454.20, while the Nifty climbed 22.50 points to 16,543.35.

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 06:41 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Sensex was trading 56.67 points higher , Nifty climbed 22.50 points
  • Crude oil dipped 0.66 per cent to USD 106.22 per barrel
  • FIIs were net buyers picking up shares worth Rs 1,780.94 crore on Wednesday

Trending Photos

Sensex rallied 56.67 points to 55,454.20, Nifty climbed 22.50 points to 16,543.35 in early trade

New Delhi:  Equity benchmark indices fell in early trade on Thursday, mirroring weak trends in most of the Asian markets but recovered later and were trading in the green. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 126.78 points to 55,270.75 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty fell by 36.95 points to 16,483.90. However, later markets recovered and the Sensex was trading 56.7 points higher at 55,454.20, while the Nifty climbed 22.50 points to 16,543.35.

Among the Sensex constituents, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Asian Paints were the major laggards in early trade. IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the firms trading in the green. (Also Read: Rupee depreciates 4 paise to 79.96 against US dollar in early trade)

In Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting lower, while Seoul traded in the green. The US markets had ended higher on Wednesday. The BSE benchmark had rallied 629.91 points or 1.15 per cent to settle at 55,397.53 on Wednesday. The Nifty climbed 180.30 points or 1.10 per cent to 16,520.85. (Also Read: Sensex, Nifty spurt over 1 % as windfall tax cut, FII inflows lift mood)

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.66 per cent to USD 106.22 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers on Wednesday, picking up shares worth Rs 1,780.94 crore, as per exchange data. "FIIs have turned net buyers of local shares to the tune of Rs 1,781 crore on Wednesday, extending the buying momentum for the third straight session," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?