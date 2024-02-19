trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722791
Small And Mid Cap Index Continue To Outperform Large Cap Index

For the year ending January 2024, Realty (108%) and PSU Bank (57%) made the highest gains while Bank (13%) was the lowest performer, the report said.

|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 12:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
Trending Photos

New Delhi: Mid-cap and small cap index continue to outperform the large cap index on both one month and one year period, as per a report by Tata Mutual Fund.

Indian benchmark equity indices broke a two-month gaining streak on back of mixed corporate earnings results, profit booking and easing expectations of rate cuts by the US Fed, Nifty was flat in January 2024, the report said.

Notably, the index was extremely volatile and swung around 860 points before closing 6 points lower. All major sectors except media, private bank, bank, financial services, FMCG gained in January 2024.

Foreign institutional flows (FIIs) were negative in January 2024. DIIs continued healthy inflows in sixth consecutive month, the report said.

For FY23, the FII were net sellers with outflows of close to $10 billion. While the DII inflows were robust at $33 billion.

For FY24TD, the FII flows is $18.3 billion. And the DII flows is $15.4 billion, the report said.

 

