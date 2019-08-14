HTC Wildfire X with triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC on Wednesday launched the HTC Wildfire X

The HTC Wildfire X comes in two variant along with a limited period price offer. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available at Rs 12,999.

The phone will be available in Sapphire Blue colour option. It will go on sale on Flipkart from August 22, HTC said.

HTC India has tweeted:

With Wildfire X :

Go Out Fearlessly with MyBuddy Distress Companion. Capture Fearlessly with 8X Hybrid Zoom and Triple Camera. Our Fearless Promise: 6 Months No-Questions-Asked Accidental Damage Protection. Coming Soon on Flipkart !#HTCIndia pic.twitter.com/6uLYqEUP0z — HTC India (@HTC_IN) August 14, 2019

The phone comes with 6.2-inch waterdrop display featuring a 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It houses 12+5+8MP triple rear cameras for outstanding bokeh effect and loss-less 2x optical zoom capability.

Under the hood the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor. It also houses a 3300mAh battery with advanced 10W fast-charge technology.

The launch of the HTC Wildfire X comes after a hiatus of over a year. The company had last launched HTC Desire 12 and HTC Desire 12+ smartphones in India for Rs 15,800 and Rs 19,790, respectively in June 2018.

Key Specs at a glance

Display: 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop display

Camera: 12+5+8MP triple rear cameras with 2x optical zoom

8MP front camera

Processor: 2.0GHz Octa-core

Memory: 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM

3GB RAM + 32GB ROM

OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Battery: 3300mAh with 10W fast charge