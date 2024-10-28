Air India Revises Cabin Crew Policy Amid Ongoing Tribunal Case; Unions Protest Over Room Sharing

Air India Revises Cabin Crew Policy: In a significant move ahead of its merger with Vistara, Air India has revised its policy for cabin crew, increasing layover allowances but mandating room sharing for crew members during layovers. Exceptions will apply to cabin executives and those on ultra-long-haul flights. The airline claims that the changes were made after considering feedback from cabin crew members. Previously, the policy required room sharing for all crew, regardless of flight duration.

However, the All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) has voiced strong opposition, citing potential legal violations. In a letter addressed to Air India’s CEO and copied to various regulatory bodies, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation including Labour ministry, AICCA alleges that the new policy change breaches Section 33 of the Industrial Disputes Act. The section mandates that no changes to employment terms can be made while an industrial dispute is under tribunal review.

According to AICCA, Air India’s recent bulletin dated October 25th lays out plans to implement room sharing on layovers effective December 1st. The union contends that the policy violates the existing status quo ordered by the National Industrial Tribunal and disregards a pending Supreme Court case. They argue that enforcing room sharing amidst tribunal proceedings could subject Air India officers to legal action.

The union’s statement warns of the repercussions, referencing a five-judge Supreme Court bench ruling that emphasizes adherence to Section 33 to avoid prosecution under industrial law. AICCA has also issued a formal notice to the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) and the Regional Labour Commissioner, demanding intervention and adherence to legal protocols.

“We urge you not to violate the existing status quo, respect the sanctity of the Industrial Tribunal and the pending industrial dispute, and engage in ethical and constructive dialogue with AICCA in a good spirit of mutual interests for the larger benefit of our Company,” AI crew association letter read.

Air India Crew Association urges Air India to respect the tribunal’s authority and the ongoing dispute by maintaining the current policies. They call for “ethical and constructive dialogue” to resolve the issues in the interest of both the airline and its employees, emphasizing that cooperation is key as Air India heads toward the Vistara merger.

The unfolding situation places Air India’s policy changes under scrutiny, highlighting the challenges of balancing business decisions with regulatory compliance and employee welfare during a critical merger phase.