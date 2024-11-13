Advertisement
Delhi Airport Disruption: Bad Weather Forces 7 Flight Diversions

Flight Diversions Due To Bad Weather: At least seven flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning as low visibility conditions impacted operations.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Delhi Airport Disruption: Bad Weather Forces 7 Flight Diversions

Flight Diversions At Delhi Airport Due To Bad Weather: At least seven flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning as low visibility conditions impacted operations, according to officials. One of the officials said six flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Lucknow since 7 am due to bad weather. The second official said some flights have been delayed and the visibility conditions are improving.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that very dense fog began forming around 5.30 am, resulting in a thick haze over different parts of the national capital.

