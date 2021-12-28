हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cadillac XT6

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gifts his mother a swanky new Cadillac XT6 luxury SUV

Cadillac, a sub-brand of General Motors is one of the most recognized luxury car brands in the United States.

Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson gifts his mother a swanky new Cadillac XT6 luxury SUV

Dwayne Johnson, the popular American wrestler turned actor, has gifted his mother a new Cadillac XT6 SUV. The WWE and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, aka 'The Rock,' gifted his mother the luxury midsize SUV on the Christmas Eve. This is the second time he has gifted a car to his mother and also the second Cadillac SUV he has gifted to his mother.

The actor posted a photo on his Instagram account showcasing the all-new car. In the post, he also posted a video showing him unfolding the eyes of his mother in front of a new car. In addition to his mother, his two daughters are present, who appear ecstatic about the occasion. Also included in the post are a series of pictures showing his mother behind the wheel of the new XT6.

The price of this premium midsize SUV in the USA is $55,000, which is equal to Rs 42 lakh in Indian Rupees (without taxes). With its subdued shade of white, the SUV looks more elegant.

The Cadillac XT6 is one of the best selling luxury midsize SUV in the USA market. This luxury SUV is powered by a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine which produces 306 Bhp and 367 Nm of torque which is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is a prominent automotive enthusiast as well. Cars such as Ford F-150, Chevrolet Chevelle, Pagani Huayra, Ferrari LaFerrari, Lamborghini Huracan, Ford GT, Rolls Royce Wraith, Plymouth Prowler and Cadillac Escalade, the actor's car collection is nothing short of a dream garage.

American celebrities and government officials highly prefer Cadillac as their Vehicles. The heavily modified SUV that carries the President of the United States is also a Cadillac known as Cadillac One

