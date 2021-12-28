Upcoming Kia Carens MPV variant details leaked ahead of launch, check here

Kia India recently unveiled the Carens in India for the world, making it the fourth product from the South Korean automaker following Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet. The Kia Carens will be positioned between Seltos and Carnival and upon its launch, the Carens will compete against the like of Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki XL6.

In design terms, Carens is an MPV in disguise, but it has SUV-style features such as chunky front bumper, flat bonnet, dual-beam LED projector headlamps with integrated Y-shaped LED DRLs and chrome highlights along with sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and thick body cladding.

Designed with a focus on comfort and convenience, Carens has a luxurious and spacious interior. It's expected that Carens will be available in both six- and seven-seat configurations. The interior theme will combine minimal styling with contemporary features.

Among the variants of the Kia Carens, there are L, LX, EX, EX+, TX and TX+, and some of these variants will be further subdivided like LX Premium, EX Prestige, EX+ Prestige+, TX Luxury, and top of the line TX+ Luxury+.

In addition to the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Carens also comes with a range of internet-connected smart features that can be accessed via UVO. Tracking and immobilization of stolen vehicles, geofence alerts, remote access, AI-assisted voice commands, find my car, vehicle health reports, and maintenance notifications are some of the connectivity features.

There will also be wireless charging system for the smartphone, a sunroof, a digital instrument panel, and six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assistance, and a 360° camera. The vehicle may also offer features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Kia Carens is powered by the same engine option powering the Kia Seltos which are the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine producing 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine making 115PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. Petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or DCT automatic transmission and the diesel is mated to 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Kia Carens was unveiled on December 16, 2021. It is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022, at a cost between Rs 15 lakhs to 20 lakh.

