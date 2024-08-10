Expanding Railway Network: Cabinet Approves 8 New Rail Lines Covering 7 States, 14 Districts - Details

Expanding Railway Network With 8 New Rail Lines: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, has sanctioned eight railway projects with an estimated cost of Rs 24,657 crore.

Vaishnaw explained in a press briefing that these new railway lines will enhance direct connectivity and mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for the Indian Railways.

Adding 900 Kms To Existing Rail Network

A government press release highlighted that these eight projects, spanning 14 districts across seven states including Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, and West Bengal, will expand the Indian Railways network by 900 kilometers.

64 New Stations To Be Constructed

"With these projects, 64 New Stations will be constructed, providing enhancing connectivity to Six (6) Aspirational Districts (East Singhbum, Bhadadri Kothagudem, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada), approx. 510 villages and about 40 lakh population," the release said.

"Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site will be connected to Indian Railway Network facilitating large number of tourists," the release added. According to the government, these are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, bauxite, limestone, aluminium powder, granite, ballast, containers etc.

Underlining the benefits to freight operations, the release said, "The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 143 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum)."

Eight New Railway Lines

Four out of these eight railway lines, Gunupur-Therubali (New Line), Junagarh-Nabrangpur, Badampahar – Kandujhargarh and Bangriposi – Gorumahisani are in Odisha while one, ie, Malkangiri – Pandurangapuram (via Bhadrachalam) spreads in three states Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Railway line between Buramara and Chakulia covers Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha. Two other new lines Jalna – Jalgaon and Bikramshila – Katareah are in Maharashtra and Bihar, respectively.