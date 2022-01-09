First Jan Shatabdi connecting the seven sisters of India flagged off by Tripura CM

The first Agartala-Jiribam Jan Shatabdi express connecting Tripura with Manipur was flagged off by Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on January 8.

Adhering to the Covid-19 restrictions, Railway Minister Ashwini Kumar Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh joined the inauguration ceremony through video conferencing.

The Chairman of the Railway Board and CEO V.K. Tripathi explained the details of the train. The new train will ply thrice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It will cover the 300 km distance of its journey in six hours.

Read also: Indian Railways will use Japanese tools and methods to upgrade accident enquiry process

The train has 10 coaches, two AC chair cars, a two-second class chair car cum brake van, and six-second class chair cars, Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) officials said. As per the schedule, the Agartala-Jiribam (12097) Jan Shatabdi Express will depart from the Agartala railway station at 6 am and reach Jiribam at 12 pm. However, while returning from Jiribam, the train will depart at 1600hrs and will reach Agartala at 2200hrs.

Attended the launch of 12097/Agartala - Jiribam Jan Shatabdi Express by Hon'ble Union Minister for Railways Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji. This train will connect Agartala, Tripura to Jiribam, Manipur and will cover the distance in just six hours. pic.twitter.com/1fU2knwZta — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 8, 2022

Meanwhile, on its route, it will stop at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, and Arunachal (Silchar) stations before reaching Jiribam.

While inaugurating, Deb emphasized the extension of rail connectivity up to Imphal at the earliest. The train services will largely benefit the people of both Tripura and Manipur and will further strengthen the relations between the two states.

Ministers appreciated the Railways department for their sincere and dedicated efforts. The hardwork of the Railway department has resulted in the development of rail connectivity in the northeastern region, they said.

The Manipur Chief Minister said that the inauguration of the Agartala-Jiribam Jan Shatabdi Express is an important instance of connectivity between the two states.

The first Agartala-Jiribam Jan Shatabdi express connecting Tripura with Manipur was flagged off by Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on January 8.

Adhering to the Covid-19 restrictions, Railway Minister Ashwini Kumar Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh joined the inauguration ceremony through video conferencing.

The Chairman of the Railway Board and CEO V.K. Tripathi explained the details of the train. The new train will ply thrice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It will cover the 300 km distance of its journey in six hours.

The train has 10 coaches, two AC chair cars, a two-second class chair car cum brake van, and six-second class chair cars, Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) officials said. As per the schedule, the Agartala-Jiribam (12097) Jan Shatabdi Express will depart from the Agartala railway station at 6 am and reach Jiribam at 12 pm. However, while returning from Jiribam, the train will depart at 1600hrs and will reach Agartala at 2200hrs.

Meanwhile, on its route, it will stop at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, and Arunachal (Silchar) stations before reaching Jiribam.

While inaugurating, Deb emphasized the extension of rail connectivity up to Imphal at the earliest. The train services will largely benefit the people of both Tripura and Manipur and will further strengthen the relations between the two states.

Ministers appreciated the Railways department for their sincere and dedicated efforts. The hardwork of the Railway department has resulted in the development of rail connectivity in the northeastern region, they said.

The Manipur Chief Minister said that the inauguration of the Agartala-Jiribam Jan Shatabdi Express is an important instance of connectivity between the two states.

Live TV

#mute