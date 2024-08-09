How AI Is Transforming Cars: Key Applications Explained

Artificial Intelligence In Cars: The entire world is focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is being utilized in various ways across different sectors. Currently, AI technology is in its evolving stage, and its potential is being explored.

Many automobile companies are working on integrating AI-based technology into their cars. Autonomous or driver-assist features are among the best applications of AI that we have seen in many vehicles; ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) is one example.

Companies like Tesla, Waymo, and others are using AI in cars. However, this raises some questions, such as what AI can do in cars, whether it will make cars safer, and how it will enhance the driving experience. Let's explore the answers to these questions.

How is AI helping cars become smarter?

Venkata Naga Sai Kiran Challa, an Artificial Intelligence expert, said, "AI makes cars smarter by enabling real-time communication between vehicles, improving safety, and enhancing autonomous driving. Through AI, cars can share critical data like position and speed, allowing for better decision-making and coordination on the road."

Is it safe to use AI in cars?

"Using AI in cars is considered safe as it significantly enhances vehicle safety through advanced technologies. For instance, AI-powered systems can analyze real-time data to prevent accidents by making vehicles more aware of their surroundings," he said.

What are the various applications of AI in cars?

Challa said, "AI has multiple applications in cars, including enabling autonomous driving, enhancing vehicle communication, and improving safety. AI in cars aims to improve vehicle safety, increase fuel efficiency, and provide drivers with enhanced connectivity features."

"AI powers features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and parking assistance. These systems enhance safety by helping drivers avoid accidents," he added.

How is AI being used in self-driving cars?

He said, "AI plays a crucial role in self-driving cars by enabling them to operate autonomously, read surroundings, and communicate securely with other vehicles. In self-driving cars, AI processes real-time data from various sensors to navigate roads, recognize obstacles, and make driving decisions without human intervention."

How can AI change the car driving experience?

Challa said, "AI transforms driving by enabling autonomous features, enhancing vehicle safety, and improving traffic coordination through interconnected systems. This leads to a safer, more efficient driving experience."