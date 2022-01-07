Hyundai Creta and Venue prices hiked from January 2022; check new prices here

With the start of the new year, Hyundai is increasing the prices of its popular SUVs - the Venue and Creta models. For Venue, the price hike ranges from Rs 2100 to Rs 4100 depending on the variant. On the other hand, Hyundai Creta will be dearer by roughly Rs 7000 across all variants. Many automakers have announced price hikes in January 2022 owing the rising input cost. Here's an understanding on the both the SUVs -

Hyundai Venue

Keeping in mind the needs of the consumer, the base petrol variant of the Hyundai Venue has been kept unchanged at Rs 6,99,200 while prices have been increased by Rs 2,100 for other petrol variants. With the new price, the top-end Venue petrol with SX+ DCT model costs Rs 11,70,30. Venue diesel range begins with S (O), priced at Rs 9,56,100; the top-spec SX (O) variant costs Rs 11,71,600. The price of SX variant remains at Rs 9,99,999. Prices for all other Venue diesel variants have gone up about Rs 4,100.

No new additional features will be added on Venue and it is available with 3 engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol engine which has an output of 83 PS and 113 Nm, a 1.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine which generates 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 100 PS of power and 240 Nm of torque.

Also read: Kia Carens - All you need to know about the Upcoming MPV

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is being offered with a 1.5 MT E petrol variant, which is now available for Rs 10,23,000. The top-of-the-line 1.4 DCT SX (O) variant will cost you Rs 17,94,000. Currently, the Creta diesel range starts with the 1.5 MT E, priced at Rs 10,70,100. The top-spec 1.5 AT SX (O) will cost Rs 17,85,000 from January 2022. The percentage increase in Creta prices is in a range of 0.39% to 0.69% depending on the variant.

Hyundai Creta is also available with 3 engine options, a 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 115 PS of power and 143 Nm, a 1.4-litre turbo-charged petrol engine which generates 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Live TV

#mute