Kisan Diwas 2021: Sonalika Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor launched in India, priced at Rs 11 lakh

Commemorating the ‘Kisan Diwas’ 2021, Sonalika Tractors has launched its advanced Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor with CRDs (Common Rail Diesel System) technology at an introductory price range of Rs 11 - 11.2 lakh. Sonalika says the tractor is designed to deliver industry-first dual benefit of power and economy. The Tiger 75 4WD with CRDs technology complies with Trem IV emission norms and offers power of 75 HP and economy of 65 HP tractor.

Alongside, Sonalika has also introduced the Tiger DI 65 4WD tractor which has been customised with twin benefit to deliver 65 HP power and economy of 55 HP tractor. Both the new models will be available in 4W and 2W drive versions and gets technologies such as 12+12 shuttle tech transmission and 5G hydraulic control system. Both the Tiger DI 75 and Tiger DI 65 tractors will be equipped with ‘Sky Smart’ telematics – that brings in features such as engine immobilizer, real-time support for reduced breakdown time, vehicle geo-fencing and tracking along with others.

Equipped with 4,712 cc CRDs engine each, the Tiger DI 75 delivers 290 Nm torque and Tiger DI 65 delivers 258 Nm torque, which is the highest in their respective categories. The Tiger DI 75 delivers a top speed of 40 kmph and Tiger DI 65 tractor delivers a top speed of 35.65 kmph, which makes both tractors fastest in their respective segments.

Design wise, the new tractors feature twin barrel headlamps with DRL, LED DRL tail light and a front grille with chrome finish. The deluxe seat with 4-way adjustment and fully digital CAN-based instrument cluster support farmers for longer working hours. The 5G hydraulic control valve offers 130 auto depth settings and high lift capacity of 2,200 kg for easy lifting of heavy equipment and attachments.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractors, said, “Our farmers put in praiseworthy efforts every single day and on the Kisan Diwas, we are launching our most advanced Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor with powerful & fuel efficient CRDs – a technologically advanced system that delivers twin benefit of power and economy. Both new tractors will play a vital role in steering ambitious farmers towards a better tomorrow and further accentuate Sonalika’s heavy duty tractor range for Leading Agri Evolution.”

