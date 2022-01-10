Tata Motors to bring back its Sierra SUV, but in a electric avatar; details here

With the successful launch and positive response on Nexon EV, Tata Motors is all set to launch 10 more electric cars in the next five years. The company has until now invested more than Rs 15 crores in the development of electric cars. Tata, is, infact the single largest electric car maker in the country.

Reports suggest that Tata Motors will bring back the Tata Sierra as a standalone electric car, which will not have any Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) like Nexon and Tigor. The car not only brings back the modern, sleek and optimistic look of an SUV but also brings back the iconic nameplate concept of Tata Motors.

The SUV was first unveiled at Auto Expo 2020, where the company gave a heads up for Sierra to be launched at the Sigma platform. The Sigma platform is a heavily engineered platform based on X4 or ALFA platform. The changes allow Tata Motors to avoid any compromises with the repackaging of batteries, removal of the transmission tunnel, modifications to the fuel tank region, and side members are pushed further to free up space.

Read also: BMW to turn your luxury car into a private cinema lounge, here’s how

These changes will also make the new Sigma platform lighter than the ALFA platform. Further, Tata plans to give Sierra EV a more nostalgic look as it reintroduces the three-door version with two-door on one side and a single door on the other. However, it can also get a four-door layout.

The specifications are yet to be revealed, but as per sources, the upcoming SUV can run up to 500km in a single charge, has a large touchscreen infotainment system with AI assistance, has multiple-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and digital cluster. Further, Sierra EV might offer 6-8 seat options, which will enhance the overall look of the SUV.

However, as per the officials, we cannot expect the Sierra EV SUV in India before 2025. The prices are yet to be revealed. As per sources the price range may vary from Rs 15-25 Lakhs.

Source

Live TV

#mute