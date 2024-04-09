Traffic Restrictions For Mumbaikars Amid Gudi Padwa Celebrations, Check Routes To Avoid

As Mumbai gears up to celebrate Gudi Padwa 2024, the Mumbai Traffic Police has announced a series of traffic restrictions to manage the congestion in the Dadar Area. Gudi Padwa marks the onset of spring s on and the Marathi New Year, a festive occasion celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The Padwa Melwa, organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, will take place at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West).

Traffic Advisory and Alternative Routes

To avoid being caught in long traffic snarls, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory with diversions, road closures, and alternative routes. The restrictions will be in place from 1:00 PM till midnight on a temporary basis.

1. S.V.S. Road Route: Instead of using the S.V.S. Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Yes Bank Junction, motorists are advised to take the Siddhivinayak Junction to S. K. Bole Road-Agar Bazar-Portuguese Church route, followed by a left turn onto Gokhale Road-L. J. Road.

2. Raja Badhe Chowk Route: For those travelling from Raja Badhe Chowk junction to Keluskar Road (North) junction, the recommended alternative is L. J. Road-Gokhale Road-Steelman Junction, followed by a right turn onto S.V.S. Road.

3. Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg Route: Instead of Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg from its junction on Pandurang Naik Road for Southbound traffic, motorists should head towards Raja Bade Junction and take L. J. Road.

4. Gadkari Chowk Route: Motorists going from Gadkari Chowk junction to Keluskar Road (South & North), Dadar, are advised to use MB Raut Marg.

No Parking Zones

Parking will be strictly prohibited on several roads during the festivities. These include:

- SVS Road (from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Yes Bank Junction)

- Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar

- MB Raut Marg

- Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no. 5)

- Dadasaheb Rege Marg

- Lt Dilip Gupte Marg (from Shivaji Park Gate No 4 to Shitladevi Temple Junction)

- NC Kelkar Marg (from Gadkari Junction to Hanuman Temple Junction), Dadar

Parking Recommendations

For those attending the Padwa Melwa celebrations, designated parking areas are available at:

- Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim, and Dadar

- Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Marg)

- India Bull Finance Center PPL Parking – Elphinstone, Mumbai

- Kohinoor PPL Parking, Shivaji Park, Mumbai

- Aappasaheb Marathe Marg

- Periphery of Five Gardens, Matunga

- Reti Bandar (Mahim)

- R.A.K. 4 Road

As Mumbai prepares for the Padwa Melwa festivities, it's essential for residents and visitors to plan their travel routes carefully and adhere to the traffic advisories to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth celebration experience.