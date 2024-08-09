Work On Chennai Beach-Egmore Fourth Line In Full Swing: Southern Railway

Chennai Beach–Egmore Fourth Line Project Updates: Southern Railway on Thursday said the construction work on the Rs 274 crore Chennai Beach–Egmore fourth line project is going on in full swing and its completion would ensure benefits including decongestion of existing lines.

This is a significant infrastructure project aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of Chennai city's rail network and facilitating the introduction of additional passenger and freight services. The project, covering a distance of 4.30 km between Chennai Beach and Egmore, is being carried out at a cost of Rs 274.20 crore, a Southern Railway release said.

"The construction works are in full swing. MRTS services between Chennai Beach and Chintadripet have been temporarily suspended to facilitate this crucial infrastructure project," it said.

Work is in an advanced stage of completion, except in a 110-metre stretch where land is to be exchanged with the Navy. The proposal for the exchange of land was approved by the Railway Board in February this year.

The plot was handed over to the Navy in exchange for land to be taken over by the railways in this stretch where the MRTS line is passing, the release said.

"However, the work on this particular stretch has not yet commenced as permission to start the work is awaited, despite earlier permissions granted by the Navy. The matter is being pursued by the Ministry of Railways with Naval Headquarters as well. Services of MRTS will be started between Chintadripet and Chennai Beach within one month of permission to start work granted by the Navy," the release added.

The benefits of the project include increased frequency for long-distance and freight trains.

"The fourth line is pivotal for expanding services from Chennai Egmore and Tambaram terminal, thus enhancing connectivity in the region. Upon completion, the fourth line between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore will significantly enhance railway infrastructure, decongest existing lines, and bolster the operational efficiency of the Chennai suburban rail network."

The release said that Southern Railway appreciates the patience and understanding of the public during this period and assured them that every effort is being made to complete the project at the earliest, "ensuring smoother and more efficient train operations".