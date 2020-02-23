Team 'Thappad' promotes campaign against on-screen gender-based violence

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu-starrer "Thappad" has promoted a campaign against on-screen gender-based violence.

In a short film, Taapsee is seen demanding disclaimers for scenes involving gender-based violence just like the way a disclaimer is displayed for on-screen smoking and animal cruelty. The promotion is a boost for Breakthrough, a women's rights organisation's efforts to bring about a change in the way films approach gender-based violence without disclaimers.

"I'm happy that our petition on warnings and disclaimers for on-screen gender-based violence has received an overwhelmingly positive response. We strongly believe that our efforts at bringing about lasting behavioural change through means of popular culture and community-based actions will play a crucial role in ending gender-based violence. I am happy 'Thappad' has taken the lead. We hope many more films to follow this practice," Sohini Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Breakthrough, said.

The women's rights organisation gathered more than 1.25 lakh signatures as part of its on-going campaign for warnings and disclaimers against on-screen gender-based violence in Indian films.

"Besides introspecting on the nature of on-screen violence against women and girls, and keeping in mind the popular reach of cinema and television, the identification of such acts of violence also enables cinema-goers and television viewers to make the connection with real life and to take cognizance if this is happening to them or someone they know," Bhattacharya added.