Live updates: Incessant rain paralyses Mumbai; flight and trains services hit

27 July 2019, 08:31 AM Mumbai local trains update: Western Railway running normal with a delay of about five minutes. Central Railway trains running with 10-minutes delay. However, Kalyan-Karjat/Khopoli section trains have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall, leading to overflowing of Ulhas river between Ambarnath-Badlapur-Vangani.

27 July 2019, 08:29 AM A high tide, with waves 3.33 meters-high, hit Mumbai at 7.49 am on Saturday.

27 July 2019, 08:26 AM As per the weather information by IMD at 5.45 am, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in next few hours . People should avoid venturing around the sea and not open manholes, said the BMC.

27 July 2019, 08:02 AM Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani at KM 72 with around 2000 passengers, said the DRM Central Railways. Rescue team has reached spot, it added. Badlapur is about 100 km from Mumbai.

27 July 2019, 07:54 AM Mumbai Airport: 11 flights have been cancelled due to inclement weather. These include seven departures and four arrivals. Eight flights carried out go-arounds, while nine have been diverted.

27 July 2019, 07:50 AM Incessant downpour reported from south Mumbai region. Heavy rains lashed Dadar, Lower Parel, Andheri, Bandra and King Circus from 5 am on Saturday. Further rainfall could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

27 July 2019, 07:19 AM "Night-long operation to rescue passengers stranded in local trains along Ambernath-Badlpur after services stopped due to heavy rain fall compounded with overflowing of Ulhas river resulting in water logging", tweeted Central Railways.

27 July 2019, 07:13 AM Water level increasing at Vangani. Central Railways cancels services between Badlapur and Karjat/Khopoli. "Though the water has receded at Ambernath, the water level is increasing fast at Vangani. Considering the safety of commuters, services can not be run between Badlapur and Karjat/Khopoli. Please bear with us," it tweeted. Though the water has receded at Ambernath, the water level is increasing fast at Vangani.

Considering the safety of commuters, services can not be run between Badlapur and Karjat/Khopoli. Please bear with us. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 27, 2019

27 July 2019, 07:04 AM "Reviewed heavy rainfall situation at all parts of state,considering local rainfall situation concerned Headmaster /principal can take decision for declaring holiday to schools at their level for Saturday 27/7/2019 !" tweeted Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar. Reviewed heavy rainfall situation at all parts of state,considering local rainfall situation concerned Headmaster /principal can take decision for declaring holiday to schools at their level for Saturday 27/7/2019 ! — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) July 26, 2019

27 July 2019, 07:03 AM Several trains cancelled or short-terminated, tweeted Central Railways: Trains Update-2 pic.twitter.com/HpjlpYDhfQ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 27, 2019

27 July 2019, 06:59 AM Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 02:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN/SHOWERS WITH HEAVY FALLS IN CITY AND SUBURBS DURING NIGHT/EARLY MORNING. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 27, 2019

27 July 2019, 06:55 AM "As per IMD forecast received at 2 am, intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places expected in the city and suburbs #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MCGMUpdates," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. As per IMD forecast received at 2 am, intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places expected in the city and suburbs #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MCGMUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 27, 2019

27 July 2019, 06:53 AM Waterlogging reported from Gandhi Market area, Sion after rainfall in the region. Mumbai: Water-logging at Gandhi Market area, Sion after rainfall in the region. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/S9c6nlCy8t — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

27 July 2019, 06:44 AM Prediction for next 48 hours: "A few spells of rain or shower with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 31 Celcius degrees and 24 degrees Celcius respectively," said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.