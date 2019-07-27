close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: Incessant rain paralyses Mumbai; flight and trains services hit

Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani with around 2000 passengers on board.

Last Updated: Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 08:37
Comments |

Mumbaikars woke up to an intense spell of rain on Saturday morning. Severe waterlogging is being reported from several areas. Train and flight services were hit. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" across the city and its suburbs. Thane and Palghar too will receive heavy showers. The southwest monsoon would remain active over central and adjoining south peninsular India in the coming days. 

Live TV

Stay tuned for live updates on Mumbai rains:

27 July 2019, 08:31 AM

Mumbai local trains update: Western Railway running normal with a delay of about five minutes. Central Railway trains running with 10-minutes delay. However, Kalyan-Karjat/Khopoli section trains have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall, leading to overflowing of Ulhas river between Ambarnath-Badlapur-Vangani.

27 July 2019, 08:29 AM

A high tide, with waves 3.33 meters-high, hit Mumbai at 7.49 am on Saturday.

27 July 2019, 08:27 AM

READ: Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 2000 passengers onboard, halted due to incessant rains

 

27 July 2019, 08:26 AM

 As per the weather information by IMD at 5.45 am, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in next few hours . People should avoid venturing around the sea and not open manholes, said the BMC.

27 July 2019, 08:02 AM

Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani at KM 72 with around 2000 passengers, said the DRM Central Railways. Rescue team has reached spot, it added. Badlapur is about 100 km from Mumbai. 

27 July 2019, 07:54 AM

Mumbai Airport: 11 flights have been cancelled due to inclement weather. These include seven departures and four arrivals. Eight flights carried out go-arounds, while nine have been diverted. 

27 July 2019, 07:50 AM

Incessant downpour reported from south Mumbai region. Heavy rains lashed Dadar, Lower Parel, Andheri, Bandra and King Circus from 5 am on Saturday. Further rainfall could lead to flooding in low-lying areas. 

 

27 July 2019, 07:19 AM

"Night-long operation to rescue passengers stranded in local trains along Ambernath-Badlpur after services stopped due to heavy rain fall compounded with overflowing of Ulhas river resulting in water logging", tweeted Central Railways.

27 July 2019, 07:13 AM

Water level increasing at Vangani. Central Railways cancels services between Badlapur and Karjat/Khopoli. "Though the water has receded at Ambernath, the water level is increasing fast at Vangani. Considering the safety of commuters, services can not be run between Badlapur and Karjat/Khopoli. Please bear with us," it tweeted.

 

27 July 2019, 07:04 AM

"Reviewed heavy rainfall situation at all  parts of state,considering local rainfall situation concerned Headmaster /principal can take decision for declaring holiday to schools at their level for Saturday 27/7/2019 !" tweeted Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar.

 

27 July 2019, 07:03 AM

Several trains cancelled or short-terminated, tweeted Central Railways:

 

27 July 2019, 06:59 AM

 

27 July 2019, 06:55 AM

"As per IMD forecast received at 2 am, intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places expected in the city and suburbs #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MCGMUpdates," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

 

27 July 2019, 06:53 AM

Waterlogging reported from Gandhi Market area, Sion after rainfall in the region.

 

 

27 July 2019, 06:44 AM

Prediction for next 48 hours: "A few spells of rain or shower with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 31 Celcius degrees and 24 degrees Celcius respectively," said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

27 July 2019, 06:37 AM

"Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and the formation of low pressure area over North West Bay of Bengal, the rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours," said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

Must Watch

PT58S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour