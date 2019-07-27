Mumbai rains: Several trains cancelled and short terminated, locals running late

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's capital city woke up to an incessant spell of heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Heavy rains, which began on Friday night, continued on Saturday morning with the weather department predicting a wet day ahead. Several trains on the Central and Western Railways were cancelled or short terminated. Mumbai locals were reportedly running late, with delays between five to twenty minutes.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation warned of waterlogging at several junctions and advised people to stay indoors.

"Very heavy rains in Kurla-Thane belt and very-very heavy rains beyond Kalyan. As a precautionary measure, we have suspended services from Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli. Services on all other corridors of Central railway are running," Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway said.

Several passengers were stranded in local trains along Ambernath-Badlpur route after waterlogging at affected the railway tracks due to the overflowing of Ulhas river. Following night-long operations, authorites mananged to rescue passengers stranded in numerous local trains. Many trains on the route were short terminated or cancelled or diverted. Check the following tweet for updates on train:

Due to heavy rain fall compounded with overflowing of Ulhas river resulting in water logging at Ambernath, trains short terminated/cancelled/diverted are as under: pic.twitter.com/8fD5EyKZOx — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 26, 2019

Suburban services in all sections were running normally except Kalyan-Karjat/Khopoli due to heavy rainfall leading to overflowing of Ulhas river between Ambarnath-Badlapur-Vangani.

Services are running in all sections except Kalyan-Karjat/Khopoli due to heavy rainfall leading to overflowing of Ulhas river between Ambarnath-Badlapur-Vangani.@RidlrMUM @m_indicator @mumbairailusers @mybmc @drmmumbaicr — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 27, 2019

Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 2000 passengers onboard, halted due to incessant rains on Saturday morning. Passengers stranded in the train will be airlifted to safety. However, rescue operations are currently hampered due to incessant rains. RPF and City police have reached the site where Mahalaxmi Express is held up. They are distributing biscuits and water to the stranded passengers. NDRF team will be reaching the site shortly to evacuate the passengers. Read more here.