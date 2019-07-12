Mumbai: 24 hours later, no sign of toddler who fell in drain in Goregaon, rescue ops on

MUMBAI: The operation to rescue 1.5-year-old Divyansh Singh continued on Friday morning. The toddler had fell into a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon on Wednesday night.

Divyansh fell inside a manhole at around 10 pm. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the child loitering around at night on the roadside when he stumbles behind an electrical enclosure box and falls in the gutter.

The drain is about three to four feet deep and drain merges into a larger sewer which is about 10 to 15 feet deep. The continuous rain and overflowing water in the drain has made rescue efforts difficult.

The fire department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and local police are at the helm of operations. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was pressed into action for rescue and search operation.