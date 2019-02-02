Mumbai braces for 11-hour Western Railway block; Over 200 trains to be affected

The Western Railway will undertake an 11-hour rail blockade to dismantle the Delisle Road Over Bridge in the intermittent night of February 2 and 3 (Saturday and Sunday). Movement of at least 200 major and local trains are likely to be affected due to this.

Taking to Twitter, the Western Railway informed, “A major block will be taken on WR to dismantle Delisle ROB at Lower Parel in the intermittent night of 2nd & 3rd Feb, 2019 i.e. night bet Sat-Sun. Kindly note effect on movement/cancellation/rescheduling/regulation of MAIL/EXP/PSNGR & LOCAL TRAIN SERVICES during the block period.”

This block will begin at 10 pm on Saturday and continue till 9 am on Sunday on all lines at Lower Parel station.

“205 services will be cancelled and 199 services will run & the details will be available at stations with Station Masters also,” informed the Western Railway.

During the block period there will be no suburban services between Churchgate and Dadar stations. “All slow local trains in UP direction will run up to Sandra & will be dealt on Platform No. 2 at Sandra. All fast local trains in UP direction will run up to Dadar & will be dealt on Platform No.4/5 at Dadar,” it added.

Train services to be affected during the block:

All fast line suburban trains will run between Dadar and War / Dahanu Road station

All slow line suburban trains will run between Sandra Borivali / Bhayandar / Virar only.

There will be no Fast Line suburban services between Churchgate and Dadar stations

There will be no Slow Line services between Churchgate and Sandra stations.

At the time of the block, some Up-Down suburban trains, Mail / Express trains will also be cancelled, short terminated and re-scheduled. These are:

Last trains on UP and DOWN Fast and Slow lines:

• The last SLOW local train from Churchgate in DOWN direction Train No. Borivali 91175 will depart from Churchgate at 21.39 hrs and will arrive at Borivali at 22.46 hrs.

• The last FAST local train from Churchgate in DOWN direction Train No. Virar 91179 will depart from Churchgate at 21.44 hrs. and arrive at War at 23.10 hrs.

• The last SLOW local train in UP direction will be Train No. Borivali 91102 which will depart from Borivali at 20.56 hrs. and arrive at Churchgate at 22.03 hrs.

• The last FAST local train in UP direction will be Train No. Virar 91116 which will depart from Virar at 20.35 hrs. and arrive at Churchgate at 21.57 hrs.

Train Cancellations on February 2

• 59441 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Passenger

• 12227 Mumbai Central - lndore Duronto

• 122677Aumbai Central - Rajkot Duronto Express

• 59440 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Passenger

• 12268 Rajkot - Mumbai Central Duronto Express

• 22953 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Gujarat Express

• 59023 Mumbai Central - Valsad Fast Passenger

• 59024 Valsad - Mumbai Central Fast Passenger

• 19034 Ahmedabad - Valsad Gujarat Queen Express

• 12228 Indore - Mumbai Central Duronto Express

Short Termination at Borivali on February 3

• 59442 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Passenger

• 12904 Amritsar - Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail

• 12962 Indore - Mumbai Central Avantika Express

• 22946 Okha - Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail

• 12956 Jaipur - Mumbai Central Superfast Express

Change in Terminal (Arrival-Departure)

• 12901 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Gujarat Mail of 2nd February, 2019 will depart from Dadar Terminal at 22.20 hrs. instead of its scheduled departure from Mumbai Central at 22.05 hrs.

• 12927 Mumbai Central- Vadodara Express of 2nd February, 2019 will depart from Dadar Terminal at 23.50 hrs. instead of its scheduled departure from Mumbai Central at 23.40 hrs.

• 59439 Mumbai Central -Ahmedabad Passenger of 3rd February, 2019 will depart from Borivali at 13.35 hrs. instead of its scheduled departure from Mumbai Central at 12.15 hrs.

Short Termination At Dadar On 03/02/2019

• 12928 Vadodara - Mumbai Central Vadodara Express • 12902 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Gujarat Mail

Train Regulations on February 3

• 12952 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express will be regulated at Borivali/Andheri for approximately 1 hour

• 12954 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express will be regulated at Borivali/Andheri for approximately 15 minutes

Rescheduling of Trains on February 3

• Train No. 19023 Mumbai Central - Ferozpur Janata Express will be rescheduled to depart from Mumbai Central at 9.00 hrs. instead of its scheduled time at 07.25 hrs.

• Train No. 19015 Mumbai Central - Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be rescheduled to depart from Mumbai Central at 9.20 hrs. instead of its scheduled time at 08.20 hrs.

“Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration. Inconvenience caused due to this block is regretted. These special blocks are essential for infrastructure enhancement for passenger convenience,” tweeted Western Railway.