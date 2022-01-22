हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai

Seven dead, several injured as massive fire breaks out at Mumbai high-rise

“Seven people have died in the fire incident that broke out in 20 storeys Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo,” said BMC officials.

Seven dead, several injured as massive fire breaks out at Mumbai high-rise

New Delhi: Seven people have died after a massive fire broke out in a 20-storey Kamala building near Bhatia hospital in Tardeo area of Mumbai on Saturday (January 22, 2022) morning.

“Seven people have died in the fire incident that broke out in 20 storeys Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo,” said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

BMC informed that the injured have been shifted to a hospital. The civic body also said that there are five ambulances present at the spot.

Five people died due to their injuries at Nair Hospital, one died at Kasturba Hospital and another patient died at Bhatia Hospital, sources told Zee Media.

The authorities informed that a total of 13 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed with fire tenders as the flames quickly spread to the two upper floors sparking panic among the building residents.

BMC mayor Kishori Pednekar was also present at the spot and told the media that no other person is stuck in the building. "Six old age people needed oxygen support system and have been shifted to the hospital. Fire flame is under control but smoke is huge. All people have been rescued," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. 

The fire was noticed at the top part of the 20-storied Kamla Building at around 7.30 a.m.

Further details are awaited.

