Upset over father's scolding, 18-year-old beautician allegedly jumps to death from 6th floor

Mumbai: Upset over being scolded by her father, an 18-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Chembur.

The incident took place on Monday, July 29.

The deceased, Arati Tapase, worked as a beautician in a local parlour and lived with her family in building number 35 of Mahul Mhada Colony.

On the day of the incident, father scolded the woman for returning home late from work. Upset over this, she took the extreme step.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. The girl is seen falling on the ground and lies motionless. Within a few seconds, a man followed by a woman reach the spot, lift the girl from the spot.

The woman's family rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors.



Chembur's RCF Police has registered a case and currently investigating the matter.