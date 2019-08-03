close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suicide

Upset over father's scolding, 18-year-old beautician allegedly jumps to death from 6th floor

On the day of the incident, father scolded the woman for returning home late from work.

Upset over father&#039;s scolding, 18-year-old beautician allegedly jumps to death from 6th floor

Mumbai: Upset over being scolded by her father, an 18-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Chembur. 

Live TV

The incident took place on Monday, July 29. 

The deceased, Arati Tapase, worked as a beautician in a local parlour and lived with her family in building number 35 of Mahul Mhada Colony.

On the day of the incident, father scolded the woman for returning home late from work. Upset over this, she took the extreme step.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. The girl is seen falling on the ground and lies motionless. Within a few seconds, a man followed by a woman reach the spot, lift the girl from the spot. 

The woman's family rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors. 
 
Chembur's RCF Police has registered a case and currently investigating the matter. 

Tags:
SuicideChembur
Next
Story

Woman gangraped in Chembur, Mumbai Police starts probe

Must Watch

PT9M35S

J&K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Sopore