Chhath geet

Aamrapali Dubey releases new Chhath Geet 2019 'Aragh Ke Ber Na Kari Aber'—Watch

The music has been composed by Om Jha and the lyrics are penned by Pyarelal Yadav.

Aamrapali Dubey releases new Chhath Geet 2019 &#039;Aragh Ke Ber Na Kari Aber&#039;—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: On the auspicious festival of Chhath—dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev) and his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya), several top Bhojpuri stars cut their devotional albums and singles.

Top Bhojpuri star Aamrapali Dubey has released her new Chhath Geet of 2019 titled 'Aragh Ke Ber Na Kari' which she has beautifully sung. She shared the link of her song video on Instagram as well. Check her post and watch the song on YouTube:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New chhathh song released on my channel please listen to it thanks link in bio 

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Recently, Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra's production led by her brother Nitin Neera Chandra also unveiled a new devotional song titled 'Kanch Hi Bansh Ke' on Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashti which is on November 2 this year.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Chhath festival!

 

 

