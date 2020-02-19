Entertainment News: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor recreate Sridevi-Jeetendra's iconic 'Bhankas' song in 'Baaghi 3' – Watch

New Delhi: After releasing the remixed version of 'Dus Bahane', 'Baaghi 3' makers have shared yet another recreated track 'Bhankas'. The song features Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor dancing at the wedding of Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in the movie.

The peppy track 'Bhankas' has been recreated from the original iconic track 'Ek Ankh Marun To' featuring the late legendary superstar Sridevi and veteran actor Jeetendra from the film 'Tohfa'.

The 'Baaghi 3' makers roped in classic singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri, Dev Negi and Jonita Gandhi for the new 'Bhankas' track. The music has been recreated by Tanishq Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Watch the 'Bhankas' song here:

Tiger and Shraddha can be seen showing off some cool dance steps on the new tunes.

The original 'Ek Ankh Marun To' was sung by classic singer-actor Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. The lyrics were by Indeevar and the music was composed by Bappi Lahiri respectively.

'Baaghi 3' is the third instalment of the superhit 'Baaghi' series which first released in 2016. The film has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan. It has been produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment respectively.

'Baaghi 3' screenplay is written by Farhad Samji and will open in theatres on March 6, 2020.