Salman Khan

Forget Munni, Salman Khan shares teaser of badass track 'Munna Badnaam Hua' from 'Dabangg 3'—Watch

Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' is hitting the screens on December 20, 2019, cashing in on the festival of Christmas.

Forget Munni, Salman Khan shares teaser of badass track &#039;Munna Badnaam Hua&#039; from &#039;Dabangg 3&#039;—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The superhit song 'Munni Badnaam Hui' featuring the svelte Malaika Arora and Salman Khan is still loved by fans and is a perfect track for any dance lover to break into an impromptu jig. But now, the wait is finally over and Bhai is back with yet another foot-tapping number.

Salman took to Twitter and shared a teaser of the most badass song of the year 'Munna Badnaam Hua'. So, after Munni, it's Munna's turn to groove in and become a chartbuster song. Check his tweet and watch the teaser here:

'Munna Badnaam Hua' features 'Loveyatri' actress Warina Hussain who has danced with Sallu Bhai in the party song. From the looks of the teaser, it seems to be a perfect dance number with foot-tapping beats adding to the flavour.

Whether it will live up to the expectations of the viewers or not, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, 'Dabangg 3' is directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Prabhudeva.

It has been produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The movie features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep amongst various others. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen making her debut in 'Dabangg 3'.

The movie is hitting the screens on December 20, 2019, cashing in on the festival of Christmas.

 

