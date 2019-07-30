'Jai Hanuman' song shows father-son love: 'Pranaam' producer

Mumbai: 'Jai Hanuman', the third song of the upcoming film "Pranaam" was released on Tuesday, and producer Rajnish Ram Puri hopes the devotional number will become as popular as the previously released "Sirf Tu" and "Zindagi".

"The previous songs of the movie are hitting the music stations and have become quite popular among the people," he said.

Penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Vishal Mishra, "Jai Hanuman", sung by Sukhwinder Singh, depicts a father's love for his son with hero Rajiv Khandelwal's father praying to Lord Hanuman to help his son, Puri said.

"Jai Hanuman is a devotional number about praying to Lord Hanuman. The lyrics are peaceful and harmonious. The music is well composed and the voice of Sukhwinder Singh is the cherry on the cake," he added.

About the setting, the producer said that as we all remember Lord Hanuman in the hour of crisis, the hero's father seeks the deity's help for his son. "... he prays to God for the protection and victory of his son whereas actor Rajiv Khandelwal is seen battling with the villain..."

Directed by Sanjiv Jaiswal and produced by Puri, Anil Singh and Nitin Mishra, "Pranaam" has Rajiv is playing the role of the son of a peon. "He wants to fulfil his father's dream of becoming an IAS officer. But fate has other plans, hence he turns into a gangster," Puri said.

Southern film actress Sameksha Singh plays the female lead.

Made under the banner of Rudraksh Adventures Pvt. Ltd, "Pranaam" had its entire shooting in Uttar Pradesh, and features local artists Udayvir Singh, Ganesh Pandit, Saif and Yogesh complementing popular Bollywood actors.

It releases on August 9 over 1,400 screens nationwide.