Sara Ali Khan

Jalebi Baby fame Tesher makes new version of Sara Ali Khan's Chaka Chak, have you heard it?

Canadian music producer Tesher's remix of Sara Ali Khan's song Chaka Chak is going viral on the internet. Listen to it here.

Jalebi Baby fame Tesher makes new version of Sara Ali Khan&#039;s Chaka Chak, have you heard it?
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re topped numerous charts and also made a massive splash on social media becoming one of the most viral assets of the film. The song starring Sara Ali Khan, who impressed us with her versatile dancing chops and infectious energy, was undoubtedly the most popular song of 2021.

In fact so synonymous did she get with the song, that she was officially coined ‘India’s Chaka Chak Girl’.

Interestingly, ‘Chaka Chak’ also caught the attention of Tesher, who became an overnight sensation with his hit song ‘Jalebi Baby’.

The Canadian musician is out with his version of ‘Chaka Chak’ and the track that’s taken on a new life is now being celebrated on reels, speaking volumes for its crazy popularity.

Listen to the song here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tesher (@tesherrrr)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rasika Borse (@rasikab)

 

 

Earlier this month Tesher said, “Been working day and night finishing new records but I’ve been so addicted to this Chaka Chak song I had to make a quick mix to finally get it out of my system.”

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanChaka ChakTesherTesher songs
