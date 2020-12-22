हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor’s new song 'Jugni 2.0' to release soon

The singer is excited to release the new song on December 23

Kanika Kapoor’s new song &#039;Jugni 2.0&#039; to release soon
Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Singer Kanika Kapoor made fans dance to her fun song Jugni ji eight years ago. Now she is excited to give it a new twist.

Back in 2012, she teamed up with artists Shortie and Dr Zeus for Jugni ji. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Jugni 2.0.

"It feels great to be able to bring a track which has stayed close to all music lovers. I am super excited for the song, 'Jugni 2.0'. This is my first song release for the year and it's a fun foot-tapping song which will make you all let loose on the dance floor. It's a new twist to the original 'Jugni' track and we all have worked really hard to make it more contemporary, holding onto its essence yet be an enchanting, groovy track for everyone," said Kanika.

"I'm really looking forward to its release on December 23 and can't wait for everyone to listen to our new offering," she added.

The new peppy song with some bhangra tunes also features rapper Mumzy Stranger.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kanika KapoorKanika Kapoor new songKanika Kapoor Jugni 2.0Jugni 2.0
Next
Story

From 'Peer Vi Tu' to 'Din Shagna Da': 10 must-play new-age wedding songs for the big day
  • 1,00,75,116Confirmed
  • 1,46,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : NCB sent a notice to Karan Johar