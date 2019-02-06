Lily Allen dedicates song to Liam Neeson over his racist remark

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lily Allen

Later, the 33-year-old singer took to Instagram and wrote about Neeson saying she does not believe in the "Taken" star's "racist anecdote".

Sydney: Singer Lily Allen has dedicated her song "F**k you" to actor Liam Neeson over his racist remarks.

During the 'No Shame Tour' here on Tuesday, Allen slammed Neeson over his comments that he once wanted to kill a random black man after a friend was raped, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Normally, I dedicate this song to Donald Trump, but tonight I'm dedicating it to Liam Neeson," Allen said before she started her performance.

The song "F**k you" includes the lyrics: "You're just some racist who can't tie my laces. Your point of view is medieval."

Later, the 33-year-old singer took to Instagram and wrote about Neeson saying she does not believe in the "Taken" star's "racist anecdote".

"I don't believe Liam Neeson's racist anecdote, which makes it even more disgusting," she wrote. 

"I don't know a woman who hasn't been harassed and I have never heard of an instance where a man has actually gone out to defend her honour. It just doesn't happen."

 

