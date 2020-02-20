Maha Shivratri 2020: Listen to these top Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Shiva

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri is on February 21 this year and the entire nation is gripped in the festive fervour. The day is marked to celebrate the wedding of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Several Shiva-Parvati temples have been decorated and preparations for the big day began days in advance.

As India is a diverse land and home to various traditions and rituals, the day is celebrated differently across the country.

Even in our movies, several songs have been dedicated to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Here are the top songs which you can play on loop, celebrating the special day of the almighty:

O Shivji Bihane Chale song, Munimji (1955)

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Aap Ki Kasam (1974)

Bhole O Bhole, Yaarana (1981)

Kaun Hain Voh, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Bolo Har Har Har, Shivaay (2016)

And in case you want to listen to a non-Bollywood track, then

Kailash Kher's Bam Lahiri is a good option (2014)

The legends and myths associated with any of the festivals are countless. The festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated across the globe by Indian diaspora and the rituals may differ.

On the special occasion, here's wishing our readers a very happy Maha Shivratri!