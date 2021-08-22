हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar's 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' garners 50m views

The Punjabi song 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa', sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, has garnered 50 million views (and counting), and the singer duo has thanked their fans for the milestone.

Neha Kakkar&#039;s &#039;Khad Tainu Main Dassa&#039; garners 50m views
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The Punjabi song 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa', sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, has garnered 50 million views (and counting), and the singer duo has thanked their fans for the milestone.

The song is written by Kaptaan and composed by Rajat Nagpal.

Neha says, "'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' is a relatable song for those in love. Rohanpreet and I have poured our hearts and art into it. I have nothing but gratitude for those who made this song a hit. I want to thank Rajat for making such a wonderful song and Anshul for backing it so impeccably."

Rohanpreet adds, "I'm very happy that we have been able to keep the spirits up at such a tough time with 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa'. The listeners tell us that it's a song that resonates with them. Nothing beats the thrill of having garnered 50 million listeners for us as artistes. A big thanks to them all."

'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' was released under the music label Desi Music Factory, and is available on YouTube.
 

