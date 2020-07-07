Vishal Bharadwaj releases 'Dhoop Ane do' song by Gulzar on coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic - Watch melodious track

New Delhi: Vishal Bhardwaj has always been a music composer at heart first and then a filmmaker. He gained recognition for his music with Gulzar’s Maachis. With chartbusters over the years, he has movies like Satya, Godmother and his own productions Omkara, Ishqiya, Saath Khoon Maaf, Haider etc under his belt, that has got him a massive fan following and 3 national awards.

He has always wanted to compose music independent of films and has finally commenced on this new journey with his 1st song “DHOOP ANE DO” under Vishal Bhardwaj Music Label.

Watch 'Dhoop Ane Do' song here:

Gulzar has penned the lyrics and the super talented Rekha Bhardwaj is his vocal partner for the song.

Dhoop Aane Do is a song made in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, inspiring people to not lose hope in these dark times and to keep the positivity alive in their hearts. He hopes the song evokes the same emotion within the listeners with which it has been crafted. He has already planned and is working on his next few songs. He is looking forward to working with newer talent and explore newer dimensions oh his music.