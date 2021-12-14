Nagaland violence: Naga body imposes 'total restriction' on army, para-military movement till justice is served

Kohima: Naga civil society organisations have continued to impose "total restrictions" on the movement of the army and para-military in the Konyak tribal-dominated areas of Nagaland, tribal leaders said on Tuesday (December 14).

Konyaks are one of the prominent among the 16 tribes in Nagaland, where over 86 per cent of the two million population is from the tribal community.

Konyak Union President S. Howing Konyak and other tribal leaders said that according to a resolution adopted during the KU advisory board meeting on Sunday, the civil society organisations (CSO) under the banner of the KU`s "Non Cooperation" move against the Indian military and para-military forces would continue until the guilty were punished.

"Total restrictions on Indian military force convoys and patrolling within Konyak`s soil continue until justice is delivered against the killing of 14 innocent Konyak youths on December 4," he told the media in Kohima.

The KU President said that no military recruitment rally within Mon district would be allowed and no Konyak youth would participate in any recruitment rally.

The KU, in a statement, said that the CSO would continue their agitation in various forms in support of the four point demands including repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958.

It said that the first phase of agitation against the "tyranny" of the Indian armed force shall begin on December 16 with a public rally in Mon district.

"... as a sign of resentment, hoisting of black flags on every vehicle, black badges to be worn by all and flags at half mast in offices shall be continued until justice is delivered," the statement said.

Since December 4, the CSOs have been organising various commemorative and protest events across Nagaland, including in capital city Kohima.

Konyak civil society organisations here on Monday said that no ex-gratia or compensation from the government would be accepted until justice was delivered to all the 14 victims, including the survivors and family members of the December 4 incident.

The Central government and the state government had earlier announced a total ex-gratia of Rs 16 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh to the kin of the slain and injured civilians, respectively, after the December 4 firing by the security forces that left 14 civilians killed and 30 others injured in Mon district of northern Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the state government to probe the December 4 incident, continued their investigation.

The 5-member SIT continued its investigation under the overall supervision of Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Sandeep M. Tamgadge and submit its report within January 4.

The Nagaland government last week has decided to hold a special session of the Assembly on December 20 to discuss and pass a resolution for repealing the AFSPA.



