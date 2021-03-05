हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CERAWeek 2021

PM Narendra Modi receives CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award on Friday (March 3) evening. The event was virtual, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Prime Minister delivered a keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) 2021 via video conferencing.

PM Narendra Modi receives CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award
PM Narendra Modi speaking at CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. (Credits:ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award on Friday (March 3) evening. The event was virtual, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Prime Minister delivered a keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) 2021 via video conferencing.

Founded in 1983 by Dr Daniel Yergin, the CERAWeek has been organized in Houston in March every year since 1983 and is considered the world's premier annual energy platform.

“It is with great humility that I accept the CERAWeek Global Energy & Environment Leadership Award. I dedicate this award to people of our great motherland India. I dedicate this award to glorious tradition of our land that has shown the way when it comes to caring for the environment,” Prime Minister said while receiving the award.

The PM also took this opportunity to remember Mahatma Gandhi, who one of the greatest environmentalists to ever live. “In Mahatma Gandhi, we have one of the greatest environment champions to have ever lived. If humanity had followed the path given by him, we would not face many of the problems we do today,” he said. 

“Climate change and calamities are major challenges today. There are 2 ways to fight them. One is via policies, laws, rules & orders. These have their own importance. But there is something beyond these words. The most powerful way to fight climate change is behavioural change,” he added. 

The Prime Minister also took this opportunity to mark India as one of the driving forces for this shift to organic wellness. “Today the world is focussing on fitness and wellness. There is a growing demand for healthy and organic food. India can drive this global change through our spices, our Ayurveda products and more,” he said. 

CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was instituted in 2016. It recognizes the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment, and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship, the PMO noted.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CERAWeek 2021PM Narendra ModiGlobal Energy and Environment Leadership Award
Next
Story

CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body found on banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru

Must Watch

PT10M8S

COVID-19 cases rise again in India, Maharashtra may face lockdown!