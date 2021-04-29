हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FMCG

COVID-19: Gram panchayats ban entry of cold drinks, ice creams

FMCG manufacturers were betting on the speedy recovery of the rural economy after the first wave of Covid-19. 

COVID-19: Gram panchayats ban entry of cold drinks, ice creams

Gram panchayats in several villages across the country have banned the sale of cold drinks and ice creams, keeping in view the spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths amid the pandemic. 

In some part of the country, these apex rural bodies have also barred the entry of outsiders until the situation gets normal. Currently, India is gripped with the second wave of Covid-19, which is way scarier and deadlier than the first one. 

As a result, villagers are striving to protect themselves from the wrath of Covid-19 by placing sops for outsiders. However, there’s no scientific relation between the spread of Covid-19 and soft drinks/ ice creams. 

It is usually the elders of the village that have reportedly reflected issues with the sale of cold items. FMCG makers are facing difficulties in cracking this hoax. In some villages, even the sale of ‘srikhand’ has been banned by the authorities.  

Meanwhile, in many villages, shops are reportedly only open from 7 Am to 9 PM, leading to a fall in sales of FMCG goods. Gram Panchayats have imposed a Rs 500 fine if anyone is seen flouting the rules. 

The fear among villagers is quite normal, considering the fact that the first Covid-19 wave impacted mostly cities. But this time, the coronavirus is severely infecting people living in the villages. 

With no proper healthcare infrastructure at many places, it is advisable to place restrictions on movement to break the chain, because prevention is better than cure. 

However, for FMCG makers, this might emerge as a serious problem at some point. The firms were betting on the speedy recovery of the rural economy after the first wave of Covid-19. Local suppliers are already facing the heat, as they are unable to sell their stocks with the restrictions set in place. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FMCGGram panchayatsCOVID-19
Next
Story

Shocking! India-US flights cost 3x more than average due to COVID-19 scar

Must Watch

PT15M27S

West Bengal Election 2021: Final phase of Bengal polls today