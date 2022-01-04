हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income Tax department

Income Tax Department raids premises of ACE Builder group's Ajay Choudhary, known to be close to Samajwadi Party

The I-T team has reportedly claimed that it had a doubt regarding tax evasion and is trying to get information on the money transactions of the builder. 

ANI photos

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday (January 4, 2022) conducted raids at the premises of NCR-based builder Ajay Choudhary, who is known to be close to the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

As per the latest reports, the Noida wing of the Income Tax Department is currently conducting raids at Noida, Delhi, Agra and in nearby areas since Tuesday morning.

The I-T team has reportedly claimed that it had a doubt regarding tax evasion and is trying to get information on the money transactions of the builder. 

According to reports, the team is also examining the hard disk and digital equipment of the builder.

Ajay Choudhary, notably, is the Chairman and Managing Director of the ACE Group, one of the prominent builder groups in Noida. It is said that Choudhary has also met the SP chief on several occasions.

This is noteworthy that a number of businessmen are on the radar of the Income Tax Department. 

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), an investigation agency under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), had recently carried out large-scale raids in Kanpur and Kannauj against a pan masala brand, a transporter and others and later arrested perfume trader Peeyush Jain, seized over Rs 197 crore cash apart from 26 kg gold and a huge quantity of sandalwood oil.

The Income Tax department has also raided multiple premises linked to other perfume traders, including a Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain.

(With agency inputs)

