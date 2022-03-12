हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
uttar pradesh elections 2022

Pankaj Singh wins big in Noida, will Rajnath Singh's son make it to Yogi cabinet?

 People are now speculating Pankaj Singh's position in the Yogi's new cabinet after Defence Minister's son has claimed a massive victory in UP assembly elections with huge margin of over 1.81 lakh votes from Noida assembly seats.

Image credit: Twitter/Pankaj Singh

New Delhi: Defeating his nearest rival with a margin of over 1.81 lakh votes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh claimed a stupendous victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 from Noida Assembly seat and people are now speculating his position in the Yogi cabinet.

After Pankaj Singh defeated Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary by a whopping margin of 1,81,513 votes, the next big question is if he will find a place in Yogi Adityanath's new cabinet. Media reports suggest the new government in UP is likely to be sworn-in, in the coming week.

Meanwhile, in Dadri, Tejpal Nagar retained his seat by bagging 2.18 lakh (or 61.64%) votes. SP's Rajkumar Bhati was the next in line with 79,850 (or 22.57%) votes. The victory margin stood at 1.38 lakh, the EC showed.

In Jewar, Dhirendra Singh got 1.17 lakh (50.53%) votes as he registered his second straight assembly win over nearest rival Avtar Singh Bhadana of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, who polled in 60,890 (or 26.25%) votes. The victory margin was 56,315 votes, according to the result on the EC website.

With this the trio of BJP MLAs from Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district retained their respective seats.

The BJP has won the people’s mandate once again in the politically crucial state with Yogi Adityanath set to become the chief minister for a second straight term — breaking a 37-year-old record in the state.

 

