Uttar Pradesh

Shocking! Food delivery agent in Uttar Pradesh's greater Noida kills restaurant owner over delayed order

In Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, restaurant owner was allegedly shot and killed by a food delivery agent, here's what happened.

Shocking! Food delivery agent in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s greater Noida kills restaurant owner over delayed order

New Delhi: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, an owner of a restaurant delivering food online was allegedly shot and killed by a delivery agent in the wee hours of Wednesday morning (September 1, 2021).

According to police, a dispute had risen over delay in a food order the delivery agent from Swiggy got into an argument with an employee over delay in finishing the food order. When the owner tried to break up the brawl, the delivery agent shot the owner, according to a report published by NDTV. 

The police are on the lookout for the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Agarwal, he used run the a food delivery restaurant called Zam Zam in Greater Noida's Mitra Society. The delivery boy came had arrived at the restaurant at 12.15 am on Wednesday to collect an order of chicken biryani and 'puri sabzi'.

While one order was ready the other order was taking time. The delivery boy got infuriated and started quarreling with the worker, as per eyewitnesses. When Sunil intervened, the accused shot him on the head. Sunil was taken to Yatharth Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The accused was under the influence of alcohol and was accompanied by another man who aided him in the killing, the NDTV report quoted police as saying.

A case has been filed under relevant sections and an investigation is underway. The accused would be arrested soon, the police said.

