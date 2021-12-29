Travelling from Noida to Delhi? Check these guidelines

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant, several state governments including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have imposed restrictions.

While a 'Yellow alert' has been sounded in Delhi, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has imposed a night curfew in Uttar Pradesh.

If you're travelling from Noida to Delhi, you need to note that a night curfew has also been re-imposed in the national capital.

Patients and pregnant women, people out to buy essential items, and those travelling to or from railway stations, bus stops and airports are exempted from the night curfew that was kicked in between 11 pm and 5 am from Monday.

Who all are exempted from Delhi night curfew?

Those going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports.

Police, home guards and civil defence personnel, fire and emergency services, district administration, pay and accounts office, public transport, NIC, NCC, and the Women and Child Development department.

Private medical personnel such as doctors and nursing staff, paramedical and other hospital services such as diagnostic centres, clinics and pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies

Officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats as well as those holding constitutional posts, government officers involved in conducting academic or recruitment examinations

Persons involved in essential activities such as postal services, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, RBI and services designated by the RBI as essential, SEBI and stock market-related offices, and NBFCs.

People running shops dealing in food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals and medicines, ophthalmologists, telecom and internet cable services

People running shops dealing in petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, manufacturing units of essential commodities, aviation and related services.

Inter-state and intra-state movement for the exempted categories, and transportation of essential and non-essential goods.

Do you need an e-pass to travel during Delhi night curfew?

Unlike the night curfew that was imposed earlier during the first and second COVID-19 waves, no separate permission or e-pass is required this time. People who come under the exempted categories are required to produce a valid identity card or tickets if found outside during the night curfew hours.

496 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, highest since June 4

Delhi on Tuesday reported 496 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since June 4, with the positivity rate rising to 0.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. There has been a spike in fresh cases in the last few days amid a jump in cases of the new Omicron variant. Delhi, notably, is the worst Omicron-hit in India.

Rising COVID-19 cases in Noida, Ghaziabad

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has doubled in the past 24-hours with 80 new infections being reported on Tuesday. Among the 80 new infections, Gautam Buddha Nagar reported a maximum of 28 cases and Ghaziabad 12, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 392.

(With agency inputs)

