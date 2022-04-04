हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Now, no penalty for not wearing face mask in public in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Administration also made face masks optional for the citizens as the Covid-19 situation continues to improve in the Union Territory and elsewhere.

CHANDIGARH: With the number of new Covid-19 cases in India declining sharply, the Chandigarh Administration on Monday issued new orders saying that no penalty would be imposed for not wearing a face mask in public or workplaces from now onwards.

With this, the Chandigarh Administration also made face masks optional for the citizens as the Covid-19 situation continues to improve in the Union Territory and elsewhere.

 

 

The Chandigarh city logged one new Covid case today and the number of active cases rose to 18. 

It may be noted that several states have lifted Covid-19 restrictions and made use of face masks optional in public places in view of significant improvement in the situation across the country.

The ML Khattar government in Haryana had on Saturday notified that wearing face masks in public places and workplaces was no longer mandatory.

The state government, however, advised the general public to adhere to the COVID appropriate behaviour and suggested that the use of face masks, sanitisers and maintaining social distance will help in keeping Covid-19 at the bay.

States which have removed mask mandate include Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on April 1 decided that there will be no fine for not wearing a mask. In the national capital earlier, the fine for not wearing a mask in public places was Rs 500.

Maharashtra also lifted all Covid-related restrictions from April 2 - the Marathi New Year.

