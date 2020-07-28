हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE Odisha 10th results 2020

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 to be declared on July 29, check results at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 to be declared on July 29, check results at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is likely to release BSE Odisha 10th result 2020 on Wednesday (July 29, 2020). The result will be released on BSE Odisha's official websites - bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

This will end the long wait for thousands of the candidates who appeared for the Odisha board Class 10 matriculation examination 2020 and had been waiting for their results.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra had earlier said the board is most likely to announce the result by the end of July. 

A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. The exams had ended on March 2 this year. 

Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed, he said. The evaluation of the answer sheets was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In 2019, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Odisha BSE exams. The overall passing percentage in Odisha 10th result was 70.78%.

