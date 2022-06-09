हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yachting

After cycling, Indian female sailor makes allegation that coach made her 'uncomfortable' on foreign tour

SAI has now sought a report from the Federation by the end of the day, asking if the sailor had approached them earlier, and if so why the matter was not taken seriously. 

After cycling, Indian female sailor makes allegation that coach made her &#039;uncomfortable&#039; on foreign tour
Image for representation purpose.

Days after a renowned cyclist accused her coach of sexual harassment, a national level female sailor has alleged that a coach made her ‘uncomfortable’ during a foreign exposure trip to Germany. According to a source, the complainant reached out to the Yachting Federation of India (YAI) several times but when she did not get any response, she sought Sports Authority of India’s intervention on Wednesday (June 8) night.

SAI has now sought a report from the Federation by the end of the day, asking if the sailor had approached them earlier, and if so why the matter was not taken seriously. “The SAI has received a complaint from a female sailor that a coach is making her uncomfortable during a foreign exposure tour of Germany. The sailor claimed that she had earlier approached the federation but after getting no response from them, she knocked on SAI’s doors,” a SAI source told PTI.

“SAI has sought a report from the federation from the Yachting Federation of India on this serious matter. The camp was proposed and organised by the Yachting Association of India and funded by SAI through ACTC, as is the norm. The coach in question has been appointed by the federation and was included in the contingent as per the proposal of the Federation,” the source added.

SAI has also reached out to the athlete, who claimed that ‘mental pressure’ was being created by the coach during training. The sailor did mention any sexual harassment by the coach.

The coach in question is a three-time Olympian and is a coach of the Indian Navy team.

